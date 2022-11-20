Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire

A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue near West Johnson Avenue when it encroached into the southbound lane and the rear portion of its left side struck the left side of a southbound Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The Lexus traveled into the northbound lane and its right side hit the left side of a Jeep Commander, authorities reported.

State Police said the Lexus then started to rotate and struck the rear of a Mitsubishi Eclipse before continuing north and striking the rear of a Ford Transit van.

Police said prior to the crash, the Cheshire Police Department had attempted to pull the Lexus over for a motor vehicle stop.

The front passenger of the Lexus, identified as 64-year-old Arthur Wright, of Cheshire, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police reported.

The drivers of the Lexus, Mitsubishi, and Ford, were all hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said all other parties refused medical treatment.

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash or the moments leading up to it to call Detective Kenneth Pelletier at 860-278-6063 or email him at kenneth.pelletier@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.