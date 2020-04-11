One Suspect Arrested, The Other Dead Following Armed Mugging

Police have arrested one of two suspects involved in an armed mugging over the summer - the other suspect is dead.

On Oct. 28, Karon Grimes, 19, of New Britain, was arrested on the charges of robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny third-degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree, Southington Police said.

Grimes is being held on a $350,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident on Aug. 21 just before midnight in the area of Mark Drive in Southington, police said.

On that night, the victims - police did not identify how many there were - were walking back to their vehicle(s) after attending a house party when someone called over to them from inside a parked SUV, police said.

The victims didn’t respond and two men got out of the vehicle and called one of the victims by name, police said. The victim recognized one of the men as a childhood friend. After greeting each other, one of the men from the SUV opened the trunk of the vehicle while the other allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim’s face, police said. The man allegedly threatened to kill the victim(s) if they didn’t hand over all of their valuables.

The victim(s) complied and allegedly gave the man their shoes, watch, phones, satchel, wallet, credit cards, and cash. A second victim reported that he was pistol-whipped by one of the men from the SUV before the duo got into the vehicle and drove away.

Through investigation and witness statements, police identified Grimes and another man as suspects. The second suspect, however, was fatally shot on Oct. 12 in a separate town, police said.

