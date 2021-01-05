New Haven Police Chief To Step Down

The Chief of the New Haven Police Department will retire later this year, according to the New Haven Mayor's Office.

Mayor Justin Elicker made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 5, that Chief Otoniel Reyes will retire this spring, although an exact date has not been chosen.

“Over the past year, I have worked closely with Chief Reyes and gotten to know him well," said Elicker. "The Chief has provided consistent and guiding leadership to our Police Department through one of the most challenging years in recent history."

The Mayor went on to say New Haven has been fortunate to benefit from the chief's "integrity, strength of character, compassion for the community, and work ethic."

Born and raised in New Haven, Reyes spent much of his life protecting New Haven residents in his 21-year career at the New Haven Police Department.

He first started in the department as an officer and has been Chief of the Department over the past two years.

“New Haven is my home," Reyes said. "I was born and raised here and served our community for 21 years. I am honored and grateful to have started here as an officer and to rise up the ranks to Chief of Police."

Reyes said that he is still here, and still loves the city, but he's looking forward to being in "civilian attire."

The chief plans to continue to live in New Haven and spent more time with his family.

"This job is taxing on the mind, body, and spirit, and I salute all my fellow officers on their tireless work. I will miss you all greatly,” he concluded.

Reyes’s term as Chief of New Haven Police ends in January of 2022. The City, therefore, will be looking for an interim-Chief to fill out the remainder of this term.

