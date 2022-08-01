New Haven Moped Driver Killed In Crash, Police Say

A 35-year-old Connecticut man driving a moped was killed during a crash with a Nissan.

The crash took place in New Haven around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.

When officers responded to the scene, located between Adeline Street and Printers Lane, they found the driver of the moped, identified as Antonio Cruz-Oritz, of New Haven unresponsive, said Sgt. Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

American Medical Response transported Cruz-Ortiz to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.

The operator of the Nissan remained on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, he added.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316.

Callers may remain anonymous.

