New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled.

The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91.

According to state police, Thomas Mieles, of New Haven, was traveling northbound when he hit a concrete barrier causing his car to become disabled in the left lane.

Immediately after Mieles crashed, two vehicles driven by a 25-year-old West Haven woman and a 47-year-old Southington woman stopped directly ahead of Mieles to assist him, state police said.

As soon as the two Good Samaritans stopped, a fourth vehicle, a 2018 Acura TLX driven by a 62-year-old Middletown man struck Mieles' Honda, state police said.

As a result, the Honda was pushed into the back of the second vehicle that had stopped to help, a 2013 Ford Taurus SE. The Acura then continued forward and sideswiped a fifth vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox T., driven by a 32-year-old North Haven man, state police said.

The Acura then struck the second Good Samaritan's vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, police said.

After being struck, the Equinox entered the left lane and hit Mieles who was standing in the roadway, state police said.

State Police said Mieles sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by AMR to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second, third, and fourth drivers sustained minor injuries and were also transported to area hospitals, police said.

The fifth driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or had a dash camera operating while driving through the area at the time of the crash, or with any information pertinent to the incident can contact Trooper Evan Troczynski at 203-393-4200.

