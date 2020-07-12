Navy Mechanic Admits Sexually Assaulting Infant, Children Under Age 8

A U.S. Navy mechanic has admitted to charges that he sexually assaulted children - as young as 4 months old - and shared videos of his abuse online.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Randall Tilton, 31, of Groton, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to seven counts of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Tilton is facing up to 210 years of imprisonment and the prosecuting attorney said she is going to advocate that Tilton get the full sentence for his crimes.

Tilton admitted to assaulting children in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and California.

Tilton was arrested in November 2019 on state sexual assault charges after he admitted in an interview with Groton Police that he had sexually assaulted several children and that he recorded some of the violations.

An examination of Tilton’s laptop, tablet, cellphone, and two flash drives revealed that, beginning in 2014, Tilton sexually assaulted seven girls who were between the ages of four months and 8 years old, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Tilton photographed and video recorded many of these sexual assaults and some of the images depict a minor victim bound and restrained while Tilton sexually assaulted her. Some of these videos and images were then distributed online through the Tor network.

In addition to the material Tilton created, law enforcement agents found his electronic devices included thousands of images and videos of minors being sexually abused. This collection included the sexual assault of infants and sexual acts on the corpse of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of his arrest, Tilton was a forward auxiliary mechanic in the U.S. Navy. Tilton has been detained since his arrest.

He is slated for sentencing on March 1, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of Tilton include the FBI, Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Groton Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

