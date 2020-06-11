Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mom Accused Of Leaving Baby On Ground With Heroin Is Arrested

Kristin Palpini
Police sirens
Police sirens

A young mother accused of leaving her baby on the ground with a packet of heroin has been arrested.

Donna St. John, 26, of Wildwood Avenue, in Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 44, and charged with risk of injury to a child, police said.

Milford Police were called to Wildwood Avenue that evening for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing, police said.

Upon investigation, police allege St. John left her “very young child” on the floor in a room that had a package of heroin also on the floor, police said.

The child was medically treated and is doing well, police said.

St. John is expected to appear in court on Dec. 14.

