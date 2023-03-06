Missing New Haven Woman Found Dead On Shore Of West Haven River, Police Say

A Connecticut woman who was reported missing was found dead a day later floating on the shore of a river.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Friday, March 3, around 2:30 p.m. in West Haven.

Connecticut Department of Transportation workers contacted police after spotting what appeared to be a body on the westside shore of the West River by the Kimberly Avenue Bridge, said Sgt. Patrick Buturla of the West Haven Police.

Police officers and fire personnel immediately responded to the area and located Roya Mohammadi, age 30, of New Haven, dead on the shoreline, police said.

Through investigation, it was determined Roya was reported missing to the New Haven Police Department on Thursday, March 2, Buturla said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist.

West Haven Investigative Services are investigating the incident.

