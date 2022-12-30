Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said.

The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.

The Odyssey then struck the Exit 17 sign, crossed through the exit ramp and around 70 feet of woods, went through a property fence, and landed on top of a parked 2015 Ford Escape SE at 891 Straits Turnpike (Route 63), causing it disabling damage.

A 2021 Kia Sportage S that was parked next to the Ford Escape also suffered damage from airborne debris. Luckily, both parked vehicles had been unoccupied during the incident.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, 34-year-old Tiesha Rodney of Seymour, was taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries. Rodney's vehicle and the Ford Escape were both towed away from the scene because of heavy damage, police said.

Ultimately, Rodney was determined to be at fault for the incident and was issued an infraction for failing to drive in a proper lane.

