Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language.
The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road.
Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees said that Anthony Kane, age 32, of Milford, approached them with a knife in his hand, said Milford Police.
Kane threatened to kill the employee and called them a racial epithet, police said.
He also spit at them but missed and threatened another employee, police said.
Police located Kane a short distance away and was in possession of the knife, officers said.d
He was arrested and charged with:
- Intimidation based on bigotry or bias
- Threatening
- Carrying a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of breach of peace
- Two active warrants for violation of probation
Kane was held on a $15,000 bond.
