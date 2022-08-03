Contact Us
Police & Fire

Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Walmart in Milford.
Walmart in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Tevenet on Pixabay

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road.

Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees said that Anthony Kane, age 32, of Milford, approached them with a knife in his hand, said Milford Police.

Kane threatened to kill the employee and called them a racial epithet, police said.

He also spit at them but missed and threatened another employee, police said.

 Police located Kane a short distance away and was in possession of the knife, officers said.d

He was arrested and charged with: 

  • Intimidation based on bigotry or bias
  • Threatening
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Two counts of breach of peace
  • Two active warrants for violation of probation

Kane was held on a $15,000 bond. 

