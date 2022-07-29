Milford Man Nabbed Within 24 Hours For Robbing Naugatuck Bank Inside Stop & Shop, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested in less than 24 hours for allegedly robbing a bank inside a supermarket.

The robbery took place in New Haven County in Naugatuck around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at the People’s Bank inside the Stop & Shop.

Michael Timothy Alldredge, age 43, of Milford, was arrested around 3 p.m., Thursday, July 28, and charged with second-degree robbery, said the Naugatuck Police.

During the robbery, Naugatuck Police said Alldredge handed over a note demanding cash, no weapon was visible.

"We commend the hard investigative work of our officers and detectives who worked around the clock to ensure the capture of this individual," said the Naugatuck Police.

Alldredge is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 29.

