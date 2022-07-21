Milford Man Charged With Assaulting Officer, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for assaulting an officer who had driven him home because he was intoxicated.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 in Milford.

Police responded to 1 New Haven Ave., for multiple 911 calls from the area. After an investigation, officers encountered Brandon Connor who was intoxicated. Officers drove him back to his residence, said the Milford Police.

Upon exiting the cruiser, Connor raised his arms and began calling the officers derogatory names, police said.

Police said he then took a swing at one of the officers, grazing him in the cheek. Officers were able to take Connor into custody.

During the booking process, Connor became agitated and began punching the holding cell door with both fists and urinating on the floor, police said.

Connor was charged with assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.