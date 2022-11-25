Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut.

The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said.

Officers spoke to the victim who was inside Dave and Buster's, police said.

The victim reported to police that the incident happened after an argument with their boyfriend, identified as 40-year-old Juan Donis, at the restaurant, the Milford PD said.

"They went out to their car with their two children, where their argument escalated into a physical altercation," Milford Police reported. "Donis then assaulted them in front of the children."

The victim sustained multiple abrasions, redness, and swelling throughout their face, said police.

Donis, a Meriden resident, who was located in the parking lot, refused to comply with officers, police said.

After a struggle, he was taken into custody and charged with:

Third-degree assault,

Disorderly conduct,

Interfering with an officer,

Two counts of risk of Injury to a minor.

Bond was set at $5,000 and he's due to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 25.

