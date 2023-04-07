Man Steals Car From East Haven Dealership After Test Drive, Then Sells Vehicle, Police Say

An arrest has been made in a stolen vehicle case related to an incident that began at a Connecticut CarMax with a test drive by a Fairfield County man.

The incident took place in New Haven County at the CarMax located at 1121 West Frontage Road in East Haven.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, officers were dispatched to CarMax, for a stolen motor vehicle report, said the East Haven Police.

Upon arrival, Officer Micah Belcher spoke with the victim who said that a man, later identified as Anthony Feliciano, age 21, of Norwalk came into the dealership and took a 2019 GMC Sierra for a test drive, but never returned with the vehicle, police said.

Police said the victim told officers that Feliciano produced what was later determined to be a fake ID and other fraudulent documents to test drive the truck.

In January, Det. Fred Sego took over the investigation and discovered the stolen GMC Sierra was for sale on Facebook Marketplace and that the seller was asking potential buyers to pay in cash, police said.

It was further revealed that the truck was sold to an individual in Boston, Massachusetts, for $25,000 cash. The buyer discovered that his recently purchased truck was stolen when he attempted to register it in Massachusetts, police said,

Investigators said images of Feliciano, from the day of the theft, were disseminated through various media and social media platforms. Tips immediately came in identifying Feliciano as the suspect.

A further investigation confirmed Feliciano’s involvement and an arrest warrant affidavit was applied for, police said.

Feliciano was taken into custody by Stamford Police on Tuesday, April 4, and charged with larceny of a vehicle and criminal impersonation.

He was released on a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.