Man Nabbed For Stealing Nearly $300 In Items From Milford Whole Foods, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Whole Foods Market, located at 1686 Boston Post Road in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 60-year-old man was charged after police said he stole hundreds of dollars worth of shrimp from a Whole Foods Market in Connecticut.

Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Whole Foods Market, located at 1686 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to the Milford Police Department.

Anthony London, of New Haven, was seen on video surveillance taking bags of shrimp and leaving the store without paying, police said.

Police said London is known to employees of the store for having shoplifted before.

Officers located London in the area and located 10 bags of shrimp, valued at $299.90, authorities reported.

He also had a warrant from Orange and two from New Haven for violation of probation and second-degree failure to appear, police said.

London was charged with first-degree criminal trespass and sixth-degree larceny, authorities said.

