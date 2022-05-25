Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Memorial Day Weekend Will Get Off To Soggy Start, Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Man From Bethany Nabbed After Robbing Victim At ATM In Milford, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The bank where the robbery took place.
The bank where the robbery took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man was arrested after threatening to stab a man with an infected needle during an alleged robbery at an ATM.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Tuesday, May 24, at the Webster Bank, 100 Broad St.

An investigation into the incident found that Thomas Yorkshaitis, age 39, of Bethany, threatened to stab a man with an infected needle if he did not give him the money withdrawn from an ATM machine, the Milford Police said.

Yorkshaitis was arrested and charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Robbery
  • Threatening

He was held on a $200,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.