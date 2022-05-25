Man From Bethany Nabbed After Robbing Victim At ATM In Milford, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested after threatening to stab a man with an infected needle during an alleged robbery at an ATM.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Tuesday, May 24, at the Webster Bank, 100 Broad St.

An investigation into the incident found that Thomas Yorkshaitis, age 39, of Bethany, threatened to stab a man with an infected needle if he did not give him the money withdrawn from an ATM machine, the Milford Police said.

Yorkshaitis was arrested and charged with:

Larceny

Robbery

Threatening

He was held on a $200,000 bond.

