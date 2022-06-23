Contact Us
Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash At Waterbury Intersection

Nicole Valinote
A 40-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waterbury.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Waterbury Police Department

A 40-year-old man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.

Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, June 15, at the intersection of South Main Street and Market Street in Waterbury and involved a motorcycle and a Honda CRV.

On Wednesday, June 22, investigators were able to locate the driver, identified as Segundo Villa-Qillay, of Waterbury, and the 2010 Blue Honda CRV that left the scene of the crash, the Waterbury Police Department reported. 

Police said Segundo was charged with:

  • Evading responsibility (Causing death – felony offense)
  • Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license 
  • Improper turn

Segundo was held on bond pending arraignment on Thursday, June 24, police said.

