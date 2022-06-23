Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash At Waterbury Intersection

A 40-year-old man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.
Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, June 15, at the intersection of South Main Street and Market Street in Waterbury and involved a motorcycle and a Honda CRV.
On Wednesday, June 22, investigators were able to locate the driver, identified as Segundo Villa-Qillay, of Waterbury, and the 2010 Blue Honda CRV that left the scene of the crash, the Waterbury Police Department reported.
Police said Segundo was charged with:
- Evading responsibility (Causing death – felony offense)
- Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license
- Improper turn
Segundo was held on bond pending arraignment on Thursday, June 24, police said.
