Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash At Waterbury Intersection

A 40-year-old man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.

Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, June 15, at the intersection of South Main Street and Market Street in Waterbury and involved a motorcycle and a Honda CRV.

On Wednesday, June 22, investigators were able to locate the driver, identified as Segundo Villa-Qillay, of Waterbury, and the 2010 Blue Honda CRV that left the scene of the crash, the Waterbury Police Department reported.

Police said Segundo was charged with:

Evading responsibility (Causing death – felony offense)

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Improper turn

Segundo was held on bond pending arraignment on Thursday, June 24, police said.

