Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In Milford

Nicole Valinote
76 Salem Walk in Milford
76 Salem Walk in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.

Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.

The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.

The investigation into Minogue's death began on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Dewitt was processed for charges of:

  • Murder
  • Criminal violation of a protective order
  • Criminal violation of a restraining order
  • Risk of injury
  • Reckless endangerment

