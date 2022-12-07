Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In Milford

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.

Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.

The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.

The investigation into Minogue's death began on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Dewitt was processed for charges of:

Murder

Criminal violation of a protective order

Criminal violation of a restraining order

Risk of injury

Reckless endangerment

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.