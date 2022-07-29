Man Accused Of Entering Garage, Shoving Wolcott Woman, Stealing Her Vehicle

A warrant has been issued for a Connecticut man who allegedly entered a woman's garage, pushed her down, and then stole her SUV.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Wolcott around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

During the incident, the suspect, identified as Litchfield County resident Michael Moniz, age 31, of New Milford, the female homeowner went into the garage and was pushed down by Moniz, who then took her car keys (that were on a hook in the garage), and drove off in her 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, said the Wolcott Police.

He was caught on video outside of the home, and hours later the Trailblazer was found in Waterbury, police said.

He was later arrested by Waterbury Police for crimes in their city, police said.

On Friday, July 29, the Wolcott police department secured an arrest warrant for Moniz for the charges of robbery, home invasion, and larceny, police said.

He is currently in the custody of the Waterbury Police and will be brought to court where he will face charges, police said.

Once charged, he will be held on a $750,000 bond.

