Hidden Camera: Naugatuck Man Nabbed Spying On Child, Police Say

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with alleged voyeurism with malice after a hidden video camera was discovered in a child's bedroom.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Naugatuck on Saturday, Feb. 18 when the officers responded to a home for a possible voyeurism complaint.

The caller told officers she had found a hidden camera in a juvenile's bedroom, police said.

An investigation led officers to arrest Andrew Lovene, of Naugatuck, after he admitted to placing the hidden camera, police added.

Lovene was charged with risk of injury to a child and voyeurism with malice and held on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

