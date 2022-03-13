Hamden Woman Charged With DUI After Hit-Run Crash Involving Police Cruiser

A woman is facing charges after police said she drove under the influence, struck a Connecticut State Police cruiser and another vehicle, and fled the scene.

State troopers reported a two-vehicle crash in New Haven County in the area of Route 15 northbound near Exit 59 in Woodbridge at about 6:40 p.m. on Friday, March 11, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police were helping to get the vehicles to a safe location on the right shoulder when a 2014 BMW 528xi struck the police cruiser and a 2011 Acura MDX, authorities said.

The BMW drove away from the scene and was found a short distance away at the Sunoco Gas Station in New Haven, police said.

Barira Afzal Chaudhry, age 28, of Hamden, was identified as the driver, and police determined that she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the report from state police.

She was given a standard field sobriety test and did not perform it to standard, police said.

State police said Chaudhry was arrested and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs

Failure to maintain lane

Failure to move over for an emergency vehicle

Evading responsibility

Following too closely resulting in a motor vehicle accident

Operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device

She was released on $20,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, April 8, authorities said.

