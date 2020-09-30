Firefighters Rescue Man Who Got Stuck In A Swamp Trying To Save His Dog

Firefighters rescued a man who jumped into a muddy swamp to save his dog on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

At around 12:30 p.m. Milford 911 received a report of a person “stuck in the mud" at Eisenhower Park pond, firefighters said. The park is on North Street (Route 121).

The man had become trapped in the murky waters after he tried to rescue his dog, “Ghost.”

“Ghost the dog has decided to explore the pond area and became trapped and his owner attempted the initial rescue,” firefighters said.

People nearby heard the man yelling for help and called 911.

Some firefighters put on “exposure suits” and got in the water to save the two, while other firefighter stayed on land and pulled everyone back in using safety ropes.

No one was injured, firefighters said.

