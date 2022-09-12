Contact Us
Firefighter Attacked By Dog While Responding To Blaze At Derby Residence

Nicole Valinote
Spring Street in Derby
Spring Street in Derby Photo Credit: Image by Barbara from Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A firefighter was attacked by a dog while responding to a residential fire in Connecticut.

Authorities in New Haven County responded to the blaze in Derby at 39 Spring St. at about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Derby Fire Department reported.

A blaze broke out on the third floor and occupied multiple units in the building, according to the report.

Additional units responded from Shelton, Ansonia, and Orange, officials said.

The fire department said no civilians were injured in the blaze.

Authorities said about 40 firefighters responded to the scene before the blaze was brought under control.

One firefighter was attacked by the dog and taken to Griffin Hospital for treatment of injuries, officials said.

“The members made quick work of an advanced fire,” Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said in a statement.

