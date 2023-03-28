Fight At New Haven Courthouse: 4 Nabbed After Incident That Injured Officer

Four people were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with another person at a Connecticut courthouse.

The fight took place in New Haven in front of the Superior Courthouse around 11 a.m., Monday, March 27.

According to state police, a fight broke out between five people near the entrance to the courthouse, causing judicial marshals to try and break up the fight and separate those involved.

One marshal was injured during the melee and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Police said three people, including Oreanna Davis, age 28, Ideshia Graham, age 47, and Triniya Graham, age 20, all of New Haven, attacked another person who received minor injuries during the attack.

The three were charged with:

Assault on a public safety officer

Breach of peace

Assault

They were held on a $25,000 bond which they could not make and were expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 28.

Another person, Rodney Williams, age 28, of New Haven, was arrested for assaulting the marshal and resisting, police said.

He was freed on a $25,000 bond.

Police did not reveal what the fight was about or why the fifth person was attacked.

