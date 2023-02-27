Fatal Crash: Man Walking On I-91 Hit, Killed By 3 Vehicles In New Haven, Police Say

A man walking in the travel lanes of a busy Connecticut highway was hit and killed after being run over by three vehicles.

The crash took place on I-91 southbound just north of Exit 3 in New Haven around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to Connecticut State Police, the unidentified man was walking in the travel lanes when he was hit by a Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old New Haven man.

The force of the impact projected the man into the left-center lane where he was run over by a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Corolla, both driven by New Haven residents, state police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

All of the vehicles remained at the scene and no one but the pedestrian was injured, state police said.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

