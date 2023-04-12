Fatal Crash: Man Hit, Killed Running Across Busy Milford Roadway

A Connecticut man was hit and killed by a car as he ran across a busy roadway.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Friday, April 7 in Milford in the area of Boston Post Road and Meadow Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as Edward Patrick Austin, age 49, was running north across Boston Post Road when he was struck by a 2015 Kia, which was traveling west on the Boston Post Road, police said.

Austin, whose address was not provided, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Alfred Mauro at 203-783-4764.

