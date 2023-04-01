Fatal Crash: 37-Year-Old New Haven Woman ID'd As Victim After Car Crashes Into Median On I-95

Police are seeking any possible witnesses after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 on the northbound side near Exit 50 on the Quinnipiac Bridge in New Haven.

Connecticut State Police say an Acura TL struck a concrete barrier along the right shoulder before traveling across all lanes of travel and then slamming into the concrete center median barrier and coming to a final resting position.

Responding troopers discovered the operator and sole occupant, Gracielly Urbaez, age 38, had suffered suspected serious injuries.

Urbaez was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Next of kin notification was made.

Any witnesses to this motor vehicle accident are requested to contact Trooper Kyle Capoccitti of Troop G at 203-696-2500, or Kyle.Capoccitti@ct.gov.

