Fatal Crash: 24-Year-Old From Prospect Struck By SUV, Car On Route 8 In Naugatuck

A man fleeing the scene of a crash was killed after being struck by two vehicles on a busy Connecticut roadway overnight, according to authorities.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in Naugatuck.

Connecticut State Police troopers from Troop I were dispatched to Route 8 southbound between Exits 29 and 28 for reports of a body in the roadway.

Upon arrival, a man was located in the right lane of two with injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was learned through the Naugatuck Police Department that the victim was involved in a previous collision on the Prospect Street overpass.

For unknown reasons, the victim fell from the overpass onto the Route 8 southbound lanes of travel where he was struck by a GMC Acadia Denali and a Toyota Prius.

The victim who was later identified as Anthony Meier, age 24, of Prospect, was pronounced dead at the scene.

