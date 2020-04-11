Failure To Report Sex Abuse Involving Students Gets 2 School Admin Arrested

The executive director and chief business officer of a special education school have been arrested for failure to report students’ claims of sexual abuse.

On Oct. 28, Milford Police arrested David Feldman, 57, and Barbara Feldman, 74, of Shelton, on warrants for their arrests, police said.

The Feldmans run Woodhouse Academy where Barbara is the director and David is the business officer. Woodhouse was established in 2002 and is a special education day school.

The Feldmans were arrested in connection with an October 2019 incident, police said. At that time, police received a complaint from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding an event at the school in June 2019. Two students reported being threatened by a third student. The students allegedly reported this to the Feldmans as well as an off-campus sexual assault, police said.

The Feldmans’ investigation found that there was no basis for the bullying allegations and did not report the sexual assaults to DCF, police said.

Under state law, most educators and physicians are “mandatory reporters” meaning that they have to inform state and/or local authorities if they suspect a child has been abused.

The punishment for failing to act as a mandatory reporter is wide-ranging and could include anything from fines to jail time to loss or restriction of licenses.

The Feldmans were released on their personal guarantee that they will appear in Milford Court on Dec. 7 to face the charges.

