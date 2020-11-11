Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Two States Added To CT Travel Advisory
Police & Fire

Elementary School Trashed - Vandals, Still At-Large

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD
Destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, Milford, CT Photo Credit: Milford CT PD

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people who have repeatedly vandalized a closed - but still stocked - elementary school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, around 2:30 p.m., the Milford Police released a series of photos showing the destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School.

The Tudor Road school is no longer in operation but still hosts small events. The private Catholic school closed in 2016.

Police estimate the damage to windows, doors, and property totals more than a few thousand dollars. The school has been attacked multiple times over the last several months, police said.

The person or people who did this will face felony charges for burglary and vandalism, police said.

Police are reviewing video surveillance, but if anyone has any information about the vandalism they are asked to contact police at (203) 783-4730 or mwarwick@milfordct.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Haven Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.