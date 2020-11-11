Elementary School Trashed - Vandals, Still At-Large

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people who have repeatedly vandalized a closed - but still stocked - elementary school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, around 2:30 p.m., the Milford Police released a series of photos showing the destruction and defacement at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School.

The Tudor Road school is no longer in operation but still hosts small events. The private Catholic school closed in 2016.

Police estimate the damage to windows, doors, and property totals more than a few thousand dollars. The school has been attacked multiple times over the last several months, police said.

The person or people who did this will face felony charges for burglary and vandalism, police said.

Police are reviewing video surveillance, but if anyone has any information about the vandalism they are asked to contact police at (203) 783-4730 or mwarwick@milfordct.gov.

