Duo Nabbed On Narcotics, Gun Charges In Waterbury

A Connecticut duo was allegedly nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after being stopped by police.

The two men were stopped in Waterbury around 9:50 p.m., Friday, July 15 in the area of Bank and Porter streets.

Officers were patrolling the area after receiving complaints from residents in the area of loitering and drinking, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The two men, identified as Marcus Rountree, age 31, and Armande Harrison, age 23, both of Waterbury, were searched by officers following an investigation, Bessette said.

Officers found Rountree to be in possession of a loaded Glock 9mm firearm containing one live round in round of ammunition in the chamber and six live rounds of ammunition in the magazine, he said.

The firearm was not registered and Rountree did not possess a valid pistol permit, police said.

In addition, Rountree was under an active protective order which prohibits him from possessing any firearms or ammunition, Bessette said.

Rountree was also found to be in possession of numerous quantities of crack cocaine and hallucinogen narcotics substances, along with $330 in cash, he added.

He was arrested and charged with:

Criminal trespass

Illegal transfer of a pistol

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a pistol

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal violation of a protective order

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of a hallucinogenic

Possession of narcotics in a school zone

Rountree is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Harrison was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.