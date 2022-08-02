Duo Charged With Assaulting Milford Officers, Police Say

A Connecticut duo was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers and resisting arrest after a bar closed and they attempted to reenter.

The incident took place in Milford at the Stonebridge Restaurant around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31.

Police were near Stonebridge to assist with bar closing when officers noticed Dinsdale Brown, age 25, of Ansonia attempting to gain entry after being thrown out, said the Milford Police.

Brown began to fight with officers and resisted arrest, police said.

During the altercation with officers, Taylor Healey, age 24, of Derby jumped on the back of an officer and violently scratched and clawed the officer with her nails, police said.

After gaining control of the suspects, Healey managed to pull out of the handcuffs and fought with officers until they were able to secure her and put her into a police cruiser, officers said.

Officers sustained minor injuries.

Both Brown and Healey were charged with:

Breach of peace

Assault on a police officer

Interfering with an officer

Brown was also charged with assault.

Both were held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 23.

