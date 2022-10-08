Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.

Troop I dispatch requested that any troopers in the Meriden area "be on the lookout" for the Saturn, which was last seen traveling on I-691 eastbound in the area of Exit 7, in Meriden, according to police.

Troopers working in a nearby highway construction zone responded to the area and located a Saturn sedan matching the description of the evading vehicle on I-691 eastbound, at the Exit 12 off-ramp, police said.

During their interactions, investigating troopers observed that the Saturn operator, identified as Middlesex County resident Nicholas Klomp, age 22, of Essex, was exhibiting signs of possible intoxication, police said.

Klomp agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were administered and not performed to standard, said police.

As a result, police say Klomp was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop I in Bethany, where he was processed and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

As a result of his alleged involvement in each of the reported motor vehicle collisions, Klomp was additionally charged with:

Evading responsibility

Failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, Resulting in A Motor Vehicle Accident.

Klomp was later released on a $1,500.00 bond, and is scheduled for arraignment at Meriden Superior Court, on Friday, Oct. 28.

