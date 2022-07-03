Driver, Passenger Die After Ejected From Vehicle During Milford I-95 Crash

Two Fairfield County residents died after they were ejected from a vehicle during a crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in New Haven County on I-95 North in Milford near Exit 36 at about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2008 Lincoln MKZ attempted to merge into the center lane and struck the driver's side fender of a 2020 Hyundai Kona Limited, police reported.

Authorities said the driver of the Lincoln lost control of the vehicle and veered into the left lane, striking the rear end of a 2013 Volvo VNL.

The impact caused the Lincoln to become airborne and strike the concrete bridge pillars of the Plains Road overpass, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as 28-year-old Delroy St Morris, and the passenger in the Lincoln, identified as 30-year-old Tashane Errol Boothe, both of Bridgeport, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

State Police said the drivers of the Hyundai and the Volvo were not injured.

Authorities asked witnesses of the crash to contact police at 203-696-2500 and speak to Trooper Norton.

