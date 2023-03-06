Double Fatal Crash: 24-Year-Old Man, 22-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims In Waterbury

A Connecticut man and woman were killed after the driver lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic, authorities said.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, March 5 in Waterbury at Long Hill Road and Transit Street.

A preliminary investigation determined that the car's driver, identified as a 24-year-old Waterbury man, lost control of the vehicle in the area of Long Hill Road at Transit Street, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The car then collided with two unoccupied parked vehicles and a house located at 165 Long Hill Road causing the vehicle to flip onto its driver’s side before coming to a stop, according to Bessette.

The driver sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, Bessette said.

The front passenger was identified as a 22-year-old woman, also of Waterbury. She was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where she later died, he added.

The identities of the two have not yet been released.

The City of Waterbury Building Inspector responded to the scene and confirmed that the house was structurally sound and able to remain occupied.

The accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

