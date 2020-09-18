Dodge Charger Crashes Into Police; Driver Turns Himself In

A man who allegedly hit a police officer with a Dodge Charger turned himself in to authorities the morning of Friday, Sept. 18.

After Roznovsky Machado, 24, of Waterbury, went to the Naugatuck Police Department around 3 a.m., he was arrested and received seven charges:

- Criminal attempt at assault in the first degree

- Assault in the second degree

- Reckless endangerment in the first degree

- Engaging police in a pursuit

- Evading responsibility with physical injury

- Operating under suspension

- Assault on an officer.

The arrest stems from a Monday, Sept. 14, motor vehicle stop following an alleged hand-to-hand transaction - a possible sign of a drug deal.

After allegedly witnessing the hand-off, around 8 p.m., Naugatuck Police stopped the driver of an orange Dodge Charger on Route 8 at Maple Street. At some point during the incident, Machado allegedly drove at an officer who shot his gun at the car in an effort to save himself, police said. The car allegedly hit the officer, Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss.

Kehoss was treated and released for minor injuries, police said. The officer has been with the police for 10 years, according to a criminal justice report on the incident. Typically, if an officer fires a weapon in the line of duty the situation is investigated regardless of circumstances.

Machado is being held on a $350,000 bond, police said.

The state’s attorney for the judicial district of Fairfield has ordered the officer’s body cam video from the incident to be released.

