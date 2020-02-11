Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dentist Temporarily Closed After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Office

Christina Coulter
A photo of the building on 881 Whalley Avenue before it was struck by a drunk driver. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

A 20-year-old man from Portland was charged with a DUI after allegedly crashing into a building. 

Police said the crash took place at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Central Avenue in the Westville Village of New Haven, causing "significant damage." The building in question at 881 Whalley Avenue houses CT Orthodontics and Westville Family Dental. 

The driver, Kevin Egan, was reportedly treated for minor injuries after the incident at Yale New Haven Hospital, and will appear in court for sentencing later this month.

According to an employee at the Bridgeport branch of CT Orthodontics, the New Haven location will be closed for a few weeks to accommodate repairs to the building. 

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing, and witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 203-946-6316.

