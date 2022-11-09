Criminal Investigation Prompts Lockdown At Naugatuck High School, Police Report

A Connecticut high school was placed on lockdown due to an active criminal investigation, police reported.

The investigation was underway at Naugatuck High School, located in New Haven County, as of about 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Naugatuck Police Department reported.

Police said there is no threat to students and urged people to avoid the area.

No further details about the investigation were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

