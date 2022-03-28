Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Branford Man Arrested For Shooting Gun Inside Bar, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony D's Bar & Grill in Milford.
Anthony D's Bar & Grill in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man has been charged with breach of peace after allegedly firing a gun inside a popular bar, shattering a glass door.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Friday, March 25 in New Haven County at  Anthony D’s Bar and Grill, 331 New Haven Ave., in Milford.

Ronald Nugent, age 44, of Branford, was arrested after Milford Police responded to the bar for a report of a shooting.

According to an investigation, Nugent allegedly discharged a firearm inside the bar, shattering a glass door, Milford Police said.

He was also accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Nugent was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of breach of peace
  • Criminal mischief
  • Unlawful discharge of a weapon
  • Reckless endangerment 
  • DUI

He is being held on a $10,500 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.