Branford Man Arrested For Shooting Gun Inside Bar, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been charged with breach of peace after allegedly firing a gun inside a popular bar, shattering a glass door.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Friday, March 25 in New Haven County at Anthony D’s Bar and Grill, 331 New Haven Ave., in Milford.

Ronald Nugent, age 44, of Branford, was arrested after Milford Police responded to the bar for a report of a shooting.

According to an investigation, Nugent allegedly discharged a firearm inside the bar, shattering a glass door, Milford Police said.

He was also accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Nugent was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of breach of peace

Criminal mischief

Unlawful discharge of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

DUI

He is being held on a $10,500 bond.

