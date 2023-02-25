Bank Robber Gets Away With Money In Madison, Police Asking For Help Finding Suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Madison before driving away from the scene.

The robbery happened on Friday, Feb. 24 around 10:50 a.m., when police responded to the Essex Savings Bank located at 99 Durham Rd. to investigate the incident.

Authorities discovered that a white man described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with a tan complexion had passed a note to the teller demanding money without displaying or implying that he had a weapon.

He was then given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene in a maroon Subaru station wagon with a tan front bumper. He was last seen traveling north on Durham Road (Route 79) and possibly continued on Interstate 95 in an unknown direction, according to Madison Police.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that may have had an Oakland Raiders logo, as well as a black face mask and grey sweatpants.

Both the suspect and his vehicle can be seen in security footage from the bank that was released by authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Madison Police at 203-245-6500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

