Babysitter Charged Over 8-Month-Old Found In Dumpster

Kristin Palpini
Police have arrested a Hamden woman -the babysitter - in connection with the discovery of a baby in a Dumpster on Monday, Oct. 12.

Andiana Velez, 24, of Hamden, has been charged with:

- Risk of injury to a child

- Assault second degree

- Reckless endangerment first degree, police said.

Velez is believed to have been the child’s babysitter.

She is due in New Haven Superior Court today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, and is being held on $250,000 bail.

On Monday, maintenance workers found an 8-month-old baby girl with burns to her hands at the Presidential Gardens apartments around 2 p.m., police said. The low-income apartment complex includes at 573 Dixwell Ave., 200 Shelton Ave., and 160 Hazel St., police said.

 In addition to being accused in connection with the child being left in a Dumpster, police allege Velez assaulted the baby’s 21-year-old mother earlier that day.

It is not clear how the baby’s hands were burned, police said.

New Haven Police and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families are continuing to investigate the incident, police said.

