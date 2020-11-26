Baby Was Inside Idling Car Stolen From CT Gas Station; Suspect At-Large

A baby was abducted when a man allegedly jumped into an idling car outside of a gas station and drove off in the vehicle.

The woman caring for the baby was inside the gas station/convenience store at the time, dealing with a credit card issue, Hamden Police said. It was not immediately clear from the police reports what the woman's relationship to the child is.

While the 7-month-old baby has been recovered, the suspect is still at-large.

The alleged theft and abduction happened on Saturday, Nov. 21, around 9:15 a.m. At that time, Hamden Police received a report that a white 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport had been stolen from a Gulf gas station on Dixwell Avenue - and that a baby was strapped into a car seat within.

An hour later, an employee of a business in the area of Dixwel and Homestead avenues heard a car horn "beeping frantically," according to News 8 WTNH, and saw an unidentified male abandon a Nissan Rogue and speed away from the scene as the passenger in a waiting Honda CRV.

The employee approached the vehicle and spotted the infant unharmed in the back seat of the vehicle and subsequently contacted police.

Hamden Police have yet to identify any suspects in this incident. Those who witnessed the thefts or with relevant information are asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.

Meanwhile, as the Hamden Police were tracking down the baby and the Nissan, a Honda CRV was reported stolen from a business parking lot on State Street. The vehicle was found later that day, undamaged and idling with keys in the ignition, police said. It is unclear if the Honda CRV that allegedly picked up the suspected car thief is the same as the one reported stolen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.