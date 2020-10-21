Arrested: Step-Father Allegedly Kept Son In Locked Closet At Night

A step-father is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly forced his son to sleep in a closet for months among other abuses.

On Oct. 16, police arrested Kaitlin E. Baptiste and Kevin Grant on warrants in connection with the long-term abuse of Grant’s step-child. It is not clear from the police report what Baptiste’s relationship to the child is. Baptiste and Grant live in the same home on Forest Street in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck Police first received a report of child abuse on Oct. 1. Following an investigation, police allege that Grant made his step-son sleep in a locked closet for several months, physically punished him, made the boy kneel on tacks, and drink hot sauce until he vomited, police said. Police said that Baptiste was aware of the abuse.

The charges against the two are:

Elizabeth Baptiste, 29 - risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit/intentional cruelty to persons, conspiracy to commit/disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment of a child second-degree, police said.

Kevin Grant, 31 - risk of injury to a child, assault second-degree, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment second-degree, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.