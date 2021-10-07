Animal Cruelty Case Discovered Following New Haven County Dogfighting Investigation, Police Say

An investigation into dogfighting in Connecticut in July has led investigators to uncover a new animal cruelty case.

Connecticut State Police reported that a search warrant was executed at 109 Britannia St. in the New Haven County Town of Meriden on Saturday, July 31.

Authorities seized a number of items associated with dogfighting, including shock collars, whips, scales and more.

Investigators also reportedly found a homemade dogfighting ring.

Eight dogs were removed from a makeshift kennel at the back of the property, and they received veterinary care for injuries that were consistent with dogfighting, police reported.

State Police said on Monday, Sept. 27, the following individuals were located and arrested in connection with the case:

Getulio Vargas Macedo, age 46, of Bridgeport

Jose Rivera, age 42, of Meriden

Nelson Rivera, age 43, of Meriden

State Police said the search warrant was obtained following a cooperative investigation with the Suffolk County Police Department into a dogfighting syndicate.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, a search warrant was executed in the Town of Orange following an investigation into suspected animal cruelty, and a number of items were seized that indicated dogs were being used for fighting.

Investigators found the address based on leads from the previous dogfighting investigation with the Suffolk County Police Department, State Police said.

State Police said the search warrant was executed by the following agencies:

Connecticut State Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force

State Animal Control

Milford Animal Control

Orange Police Department Patrol

Police said dogs were also found in outdoor kennel structures "and subject to unsanitary conditions and tethered within their cages in an unlawful manner."

Seven dogs were seized and placed in the care of the state Department of Agriculture. They will be housed at the Milford Animal Control.

Police said criminal charges related to animal cruelty are anticipated.

