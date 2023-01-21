Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck

A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue.

He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the Naugatuck Police Department, noting he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, Adidas pants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5222 or the department's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

