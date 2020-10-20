Abandoned New Haven Baby Released From Hospital

The New Haven baby who was abandoned in a Dumpster last week has been released from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, New Haven Police said around 4 p.m. that the 8-month-old baby girl that had been found in a Dumpster on Monday, Oct. 12, has been successfully treated and released from the hospital. She is now with members of her family, police said.

It isn’t clear what exactly the baby was treated for, but police did say she had burn injuries when maintenance workers discovered her in the trash outside the Presidential Garden Apartments on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.

“As the child continues to recover from burn injuries,” New Haven Police said, “the Department of Children and Families (DCFP) and the New Haven Police Department are still investigating the cause of the injuries.”

Police arrested the babysitter in connection with the crime. Andiana Velez, 24, of Hamden, has been charged with risk of injury to a child, assault, and reckless endangerment, police said. It is not clear how the baby was burned.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.