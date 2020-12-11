911 Temporarily Down In CT City, Highlights National Mobile Phone Problem

Emergency 911 service is temporarily down for AT&T mobile phone users in at least one Connecticut community.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, around 7:30 a.m., the Newington Police issued a notice that the department is unable to receive 911 calls from AT&T mobile phones at the moment.

The police are asking people in need of their services to call the business line (860) 666-8445 and select #5 in the prompts.

Not being able to use a mobile phone to call 911 in an emergency is more commons than you’d hope. In June, T-Mobile had temporary issues in various locations across the nation where customers reported being unable to call 911.

Connecting mobile phone users to 911 is difficult for service providers because the phone is not tethered to one location. The service provider system can get confused about where to send the call, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which says it is working on a solution.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.