25-Year-Old Accused Of Pointing Firearm At Customers At Hamden Family Dollar

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he pointed a firearm at customers at a Connecticut store.

Officers responded to Family Dollar in Hamden, located at 1245 Dixwell Ave., at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, after receiving a report that an individual had pointed a firearm at customers in front of the store, according to the Hamden Police Department.

A witness told authorities that the suspect was upset that two women didn't thank him for holding the door open for them, police reported.

Authorities said officers located the suspect, identified as Joshua Murray, of New Haven, on Helen Street.

Police said Murray was found in possession of a firearm and was arrested.

Hamden Police said he was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Two counts of second-degree breach of peace

Interfering with a police officer

Murray is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.