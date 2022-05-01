20-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Milford Crash

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

Police responded to a report of a crash in New Haven County at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to the Milford Police Department.

Investigators found that Austin Micha, of Milford, was riding a 2022 BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle west on Boston Post Road when the motorcycle collided with a northbound 2017 Lexus RX 350 that was traveling from the lot of the mall onto Cedarhurst Lane, police said.

Authorities said Micha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milford Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 203-783-4792.

