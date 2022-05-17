18-Year-Old Shot, Killed Near New Haven Intersection

An 18-year-old Connecticut man has been shot at killed near a busy intersection.

The shooting took place in New Haven around 11:20 p.m., Monday, May 16 on South Genesee Street, between East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue.

Responding officers located Anthony Strother, of New Haven, who had been struck by gunfire. American Medical Response transported him to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, Shumway said.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

